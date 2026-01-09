When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 09, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Unapproved new drug found to contain undeclared 1,4-DMAA and aniracetam, and tianeptine Company Name: Modern Warrior Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dietary supplement capsules marketed for metabolism moosting, improving brain function, and reducing cravings

Company Announcement

[Phoenix, Arizona] – [12/22/25] – Modern Warrior is voluntarily recalling all lots of Modern Warrior Ready, a dietary supplement sold directly to consumers, after regulatory testing identified the presence of undeclared ingredients, including tianeptine, 1,4-DMAA, and aniracetam.

Tianeptine can cause life-threatening events including suicidal ideation or behavior in children, adolescents, and adults aged 25 years and younger. In addition, overdose carriesserious and potentially life-threatening risks including confusion, seizures, drowsiness, dry mouth, and shortness of breath, which can be exacerbated by alcohol use. Using tianeptine in combination with monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOl) antidepressants could lead to life-threatening complications including stroke and death.

Use of 1,4-DMAA can elevate blood pressure and could lead to cardiovascular problems, including heart attack, shortness of breath and tightening of the chest. Products containing synephrine are reported to potentially result in cardiovascular effects, including increasedheart rate and blood pressure, especially in the presence of caffeine.

The recalled product was distributed to customers nationwide from April of 2022 until December 8th of 2025. The recalled product was available for purchase online.

The recalled product is sold in a black plastic supplement bottle with a black screw-top lid sealed with black and gold tamper-evident shrink wrap. The front label features the Modern Warrior (MW) logo in gold at the top.

The product name “Body Repair Plan” appears centered on the front label in gold lettering. Below the product name is the word “READY” with a small sunrise icon, followed by the phrase “Mental Clarity.” The bottle indicates a quantity of 60 capsules.

The overall label design is minimalist, using black and gold coloring with no images other than the brand logo and iconography. The product was sold as a capsule-based dietary supplement under the Modern Warrior brand.

Modern Warrior has immediately ceased distribution, removed the product from sale, and quarantined all remaining inventory to prevent further distribution.

Consumers who have purchased Modern Warrior Ready should stop using the product.