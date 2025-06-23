Dr. Charles H. Weaver, Founder of CancerConnect and Medical Advisor to Learn Look Locate, delivers expert-authored updates on emerging breast cancer breakthroughs—now shared in real time through Learn Look Locate’s global patient platforms to ensure vital The Learn Look Locate and CancerConnect combined monthly newsletter delivers trusted breast cancer breakthroughs and expert guidance to over 30,000 patients worldwide. Helping you navigate your breast cancer journey with Charles Weaver, MD, Medical Oncologist, Medical Advisor.

Uniting physician-led insight with survivor-driven support, this partnership brings real-time breast cancer breakthroughs directly to patients worldwide.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn Look Locate —the survivor-founded, medically vetted breast cancer resource guided by over 20 expert advisors—is strengthening its partnership with CancerConnect , the oncology news platform led by medical oncologist Dr. Charles H. Weaver. This collaboration brings cutting-edge breast cancer updates and trusted guidance to patients around the world, faster and more accessibly than ever.Dr. Weaver’s expert-written articles on emerging therapies, recurrence monitoring, and treatment advances are hosted exclusively on CancerConnect. Learn Look Locate delivers them to a wider audience in real time through its global social platforms, helping patients stay informed at every step of their journey.Closing the Gap Between Science and SupportWith over 310,000 women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. this year, the need for clear, reliable education is urgent. Learn Look Locate is listed as a trusted resource on CancerConnect and is featured in its monthly breast cancer newsletter reaching 30,000+ subscribers.Together, they ensure patients receive the most important breakthroughs from one of the field’s top oncologists—through a trusted survivor-led platform.More Than Information—Navigation and CommunityThrough the Cancer First Calls page, Dr. Weaver offers step-by-step support to help patients understand their diagnosis and navigate early decisions. The Support Community provides a medically moderated space for connection, questions, and healing.“When I was diagnosed, I didn’t know where to begin,” said Cynthia Jordan, Founder of Learn Look Locate. “This partnership ensures that patients get the trusted information and support they need, when they need it most.”“Patients don’t need simplified stories—they need access to the right ones,” said Dr. Charles H. Weaver, Founder of CancerConnect and Medical Advisor to Learn Look Locate. “These updates reflect the science as it happens, helping patients stay informed and empowered alongside their care teams.”“This is where research and real life intersect,” added Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Senior Medical Advisor at Learn Look Locate. “Learn Look Locate continues to be a space where medical breakthroughs are not only shared, but also grounded in what patients are truly facing.”Key Points of the PartnershipCancer First Calls diagnosis support hubLearn Look Locate featured in CancerConnect’s monthly newsletter (30,000+ subscribers)Real-time delivery of CancerConnect’s expert-authored articles via Learn Look Locate social mediaCommunity connection through the Support CommunityAbout CancerConnectCancerConnect is a physician-led cancer education platform created by Dr. Charles H. Weaver. It delivers real-time, expert-authored content on over 60 cancer types and hosts a medically moderated online community, reaching more than 250,000 users monthly.About Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate is a survivor-founded, medically vetted breast cancer education resource supported by over 20 top medical advisors. It offers trusted guidance, physician insights, and survivor connection to empower patients through every stage of breast cancer.Media & Partnership InquiriesCynthia JordanFounder & CEO, Learn Look Locate

"Bridging the Gap: Breast Cancer Insights with Dr. Charles Weaver, MD"

