DLNR Media Advisory-Location Change for Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! news conference

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

ANNUAL WILDFIRE & DROUGHT LOOKOUT! CAMPAIGN

 

MEDIA ADVISORY

June 17, 2025

What: The 10th Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! awareness campaign and media availability kicks-off next week with a news conference on Kaua‘i. This year, the DLNR has produced island-specific media packages which include recorded interviews, video, and photographs. This material is embargoed until 4:00 a.m. on June 18 but is being released to the media now for advance production. (Please see updated attachment)

When: News Conference, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, 3990 Ka’ana Street, Līhuʻe

or via Zoom:

Who:

  • Genki Kino, National Weather Service forecaster
  • Michael Gibson, Kaua‘i Fire Chief
  • Michael Walker, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, state protection forester
  • Dawn Chang, DLNR Chair and co-chair Hawai‘i Drought Council
  • Elizabeth Pickett, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization Co-Executive Director

This news conference is open only to credentialed media representatives. Media are asked to join the conversation at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the Zoom.

# # #

Media resources:

Attached

Media contact:
Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Dept. of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-0396

