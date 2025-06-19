While Trump cuts suicide hotline for gay kids, California invests in their mental health

Current landscape

In September 2022, the Trevor Project started providing LGBTQ youth specialized support through the 988 Lifeline. Federal funding for these specialized services will no longer be available via the 988 program starting on July 17. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people in the United States seriously consider suicide each year, and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds. They also said that their counselors helped about 500,000 people in 2024, 231,000 of which came through the 988 line.

California resources

In California, there are 12 centers that have trained crisis counselors to respond to 988 calls/chats/texts from help seekers needing support during suicide/behavioral health crises. Specialized services for LGBTQ youth and young adults can be accessed directly via the Trevor Project by phone/text/chat at 1-866-488-7386.

Additionally, California offers digital mental health support for youth, young adults, and families via CalHOPE for non-crisis moments. The CalHOPE warm line connects callers to peer counselors who listen with compassion, provide non-judgmental support, and guide you to additional resources that can give hope and help you cope.

CalHOPE Connect offers safe, secure, and culturally sensitive emotional support for all Californians who may need support related to stress, anxiety, and depression. Resources for LGBTQ youth can be found HERE.