Full closure of Kapaʻa southbound Bypass Road beginning Monday, October 27

Posted on Oct 27, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users the one way, southbound Kapaʻa Bypass Road will be closed on Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for cutting grass.

 

Traffic will be detoured to Kukui Street to the two-way Kapaʻa Bypass Road at Olohena Road.

 

To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

