Full closure of Kapaʻa southbound Bypass Road beginning Monday, October 27
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users the one way, southbound Kapaʻa Bypass Road will be closed on Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for cutting grass.
Traffic will be detoured to Kukui Street to the two-way Kapaʻa Bypass Road at Olohena Road.
To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
