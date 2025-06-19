Automated Card Scanning and Sorting Device Designed for TCG Players to Launch on Kickstarter

Picture of CardMill

CardMill is an AI-powered device built by players, for players—intelligently scanning and sorting your TCG collection. One smart device. Two powerful functions.

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trading Card Game fans finally get affordable card sorter with CardMill

CardMill launches July 22nd on Kickstarter with $350 early bird pricing.

CardMill, the first automated scanner and sorter built specifically for trading card game (TCG) players, is helping fans reclaim their time, shelves, and sanity. Created by software engineer and longtime Magic: The Gathering player Jonathan Domanus, CardMill launches on Kickstarter July 22nd with early bird pricing starting at $350.

“I didn’t need an $8,000 scanner,” said Domanus, who facilitates one of the largest MTG trading groups on Facebook and is helping revive a lesser-known MTG format called Horde. “I just wanted something fast, affordable, and smart enough to identify my cards better than I could.”

CardMill scans and sorts cards in batches, using AI-powered recognition to identify each card and sync inventory with real-time pricing from TCGPlayer. All collection data is securely stored on the CardMill network, giving players full access to their cards through an easy-to-use web portal.

Who It’s For

* Casual players with growing boxes of cards

* Players and collectors overwhelmed by unsorted collections

* Everyday players looking to better understand their collections

* LGS owners identifying card lots

CardMill was born out of frustration and a little heartbreak. “Like a lot of early players, I gave away my entire collection many years ago, not knowing it could be worth tens of thousands today,” said Domanus. “When I got back into the game, I wanted to do it right. But I found myself losing hours each week just trying to find cards, log new cards, or manage my decks.”

Instead of relying on spreadsheets or expensive commercial tools, Domanus put his software skills to work and collaborated with industrial designers to build something different. “I wanted CardMill to be powerful, but also beautiful — something you’d actually want on your shelf,” he said.

Key Features:

* Automated sorting for up to 300 cards

* Custom sorting by alphabetical, name, set, color, or type

* AI recognition of card details such as name, set, and foil status

* Real-time value tracking through TCGPlayer integration

* Compact, modern design made for living rooms, not warehouses

* Digital library access to manage your collection from anywhere

Card Mill will be available for pre-order through Kickstarter, with backers receiving lifetime access to all software updates and new features.

“This is about more than just cards; it’s about giving people time back to enjoy the game they love—without sorting eating up their free time,” added Domanus. “If you love Magic, or any other trading card game, but hate the clutter and the manual work of collecting, CardMill was built for you.”

Kickstarter Launch: July 22, 2025, 9am CDT

Early-Bird Price: $350

Press Contact: Jonathan Domanus | press@cardmill.com

Media Kit & High-Res Photos

CardMill Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

