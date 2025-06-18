Prime Minister Carney to attend the Canada-EU Summit and the NATO Summit
CANADA, June 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and The Hague, the Netherlands, from June 22 to 25, 2025, to participate in the Canada-European Union (EU) Summit and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.
At the Canada-EU Summit, the Prime Minister will meet with the EU presidents to deepen the Canada-EU relationship across all sectors, including diversifying trade and commerce, defending rules-based trade, and bolstering security and defence partnerships.
At the NATO Summit, Prime Minister Carney will engage Allies to meet evolving threats in a more dangerous and divided world. Canada’s new government is rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces – reaching the 2 per cent target this year and accelerating defence investments in the months and years to come. Leaders will also support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Canada will arrive at these summits with a plan to lead, and with new investments to build our strength in service of our values.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.