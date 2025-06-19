The Steam Team of Austin Celebrates Take Your Dog to Work Day with Open Paws

The Steam Team Austin Texas The Steam Team Austin Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steam Team of Austin, a leader in restoration, cleaning, and indoor air quality services across Central Texas, is rolling out the red carpet for its furry co-workers this June in honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day. With tails wagging and water bowls full, the company is embracing its longstanding love for pets—and spotlighting the positive effects of being a pet-friendly workplace.

Take Your Dog to Work Day, observed annually on the Friday following Father’s Day, is more than a novelty at The Steam Team—it’s a celebration of who we are. Founded in Austin, a city known for being one of the most dog-friendly in America, The Steam Team has always been passionate about creating a work culture that reflects the lifestyle of its team members and customers alike. And that lifestyle often includes dogs.

Paws on the Job: A Natural Fit for Austin Culture

“We’re in the business of restoring homes and businesses after disasters, but we’re also in the business of making people’s lives better—and that includes pets,” said Will Greene, co-founder of The Steam Team. “Our team members love their dogs. Many of our customers have pets. Allowing dogs in the workplace not only boosts morale, it reinforces the sense of family and community we’re known for.”

At The Steam Team’s headquarters in Austin, it’s not unusual to be greeted by a golden retriever at reception or see a Chihuahua riding shotgun in a service van (safely harnessed, of course). The company’s laid-back, welcoming office culture mirrors the broader Austin vibe: professional, hardworking, but never too serious to toss a tennis ball in the break room.

Why a Pet-Friendly Office Works

Studies have shown that pet-friendly workplaces:

Reduce stress and anxiety

Encourage collaboration and team bonding

Promote physical activity (walk breaks = brain breaks!)

Improve overall job satisfaction

“People just seem more relaxed when their dogs are around,” said office manager Amanda Lewis. “The dogs bring energy into the room, but also calm. And customers love it when they drop by the office and see happy dogs. It humanizes us.”

The Steam Team is known for offering flexible scheduling and strong employee benefits, and its pet-friendly policy is just another way it supports work-life balance.

Every Day is Pet Day

Although Take Your Dog to Work Day is officially recognized once a year, The Steam Team is dog-friendly year-round. Employees are welcome to bring their well-behaved, house-trained pups to work any day of the week—provided the dogs are non-aggressive, clean, and get along with others (furry and human alike).

There are dog beds in several office corners, treats in the kitchen, and a grassy courtyard out back perfect for fetch and bathroom breaks. There’s even a wall where team members can post photos of their pets, lovingly dubbed the “Paw-fessional Wall.”

“I bring my border collie, Luna, to the office at least twice a week,” said technician Marco Reyes. “She’s a hit with the team and honestly keeps me in a better mood all day. And when I’m out on jobs, I know she’s safe here.”

A Pet-Focused Business Model

It’s not just the office culture that’s dog-friendly—The Steam Team's services are built with pets in mind. From pet stain removal and odor elimination to non-toxic carpet and upholstery cleaning, The Steam Team ensures that its cleaning products and processes are safe for four-legged family members.

“We always ask about pets when booking a job,” said Greene. “We use pet-safe cleaning solutions and make sure our restoration teams are mindful of keeping gates closed and pet areas clean. We know your pets are family.”

The company also works with local animal shelters and rescue groups, offering free or discounted services after adoption to help new pet owners start fresh.

Community Engagement and Giving Back

To celebrate Take Your Dog to Work Day 2025, The Steam Team is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” dog photo contest on social media, encouraging local Austinites to share their best dog-at-work pictures. Winners will receive free pet stain removal services, a gift basket of pet supplies, and a donation made in their dog’s name to Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill animal shelter the company has supported for years.

There will also be an office open house with dog-friendly treats, giveaways, and a mobile pet grooming truck on-site for employee pups who need a little pampering.

Why It Matters

The Steam Team has always believed that great service starts with great people—and happy people make better teams. Allowing pets at work may seem like a small gesture, but it reflects a bigger philosophy: work should be a place where people feel welcome, supported, and able to be themselves.

“Our clients trust us to come into their homes and businesses in some of their most stressful moments,” said Greene. “It’s important that our team feels calm, connected, and balanced—and dogs help with that. They remind us to stay grounded, stay kind, and wag more, bark less.”

About The Steam Team

Founded in 1983, The Steam Team of Austin is Central Texas’s leading provider of water damage restoration, fire and smoke recovery, mold remediation, air duct cleaning, and floor and fabric cleaning services. Serving both residential and commercial clients, The Steam Team offers 24/7 emergency response, licensed mold remediation (MRC #RCO1264), and eco-friendly, pet-safe cleaning options. Locally owned and operated, The Steam Team is proud to serve the Austin community with expertise, compassion, and a tail wag or two.

