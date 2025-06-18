Fiscal Notes: Comptroller Hegar reflects on 10 years, plans next steps

TEXAS, June 18 - Comptroller Glenn Hegar announces the Biennial Revenue Estimate in 2015. TEXAS LEGACY As Fiscal Notes turns 50, Glenn Hegar reflects on his 10th and final year serving as the Texas Comptroller. Through eventful times, the agency met challenges head-on and celebrated many accomplishments. Hegar stepped into the role with a lot of ideas. Not all have materialized, but one overarching goal was to leave the agency better than he found it.

