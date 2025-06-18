Backgrounders


  • On June 5, 2025, B.C., the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Limited announced the Teẑtan Biny Gagaghut’i to resolve a long-standing conflict over mineral tenures.
  • As part of that arrangement, B.C. and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation entered the B.C.-TN Teẑtan Area Agreement, prescribed under Section 7 of the Environmental Assessment Act, which requires the consent of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation for any mine in the Teẑtan Area that is a reviewable project under the Environmental Assessment Act to proceed.  
  • The Teẑtan Area Agreement further commits the parties to negotiate an agreement under Section 7 of the Declaration Act to guide how they will address the need for Tŝilhqot’in Nation consent in any potential environmental assessment process for a mine within the Teẑtan Area (“Declaration Act Agreement”).
  • The Tŝilhqot’in National Government and the Province have several agreements in place. They create a framework to work together on strategic priorities and advance the Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s path of self-determination. Any decision-making agreement negotiated in the future will address commitments under the Nenqay Deni Accord and the Gwets’en Nilt’i Pathway Agreement.
  • The Tŝilhqot’in National Government is the administrative governing body representing the six Tŝilhqot’in communities of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation.
  • The Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s territory spans 68,562 square kilometres of central-western British Columbia, the equivalent of 7.3% of the province.
  • The Teẑtan Area is a place of unique cultural and spiritual importance to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and a place where the Tŝilhqot’in Nation holds Aboriginal rights, which are constitutionally protected.
  • Section 7 of the Declaration Act provides a mechanism in law to reflect the co-operation of two governments and how First Nations jurisdictions and decisions can effectively interact with provincial decision-making.
  • Section 7 of the Environmental Assessment Act provides for consent agreements under the Declaration Act related to environmental assessments and project decision-making. Under such agreements, consent of the First Nation is required for a project to proceed in the area subject to the agreement.

