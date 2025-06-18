CANADA, June 18 - Print British Columbia News https://news.gov.bc.ca/32489 Backgrounders Learn more about the Tŝilhqot’in National Government and the Province’s relationship On June 5, 2025, B.C., the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Limited announced the Teẑtan Biny Gagaghut’i to resolve a long-standing conflict over mineral tenures.

As part of that arrangement, B.C. and the Tŝilhqot'in Nation entered the B.C.-TN Teẑtan Area Agreement, prescribed under Section 7 of the Environmental Assessment Act, which requires the consent of the Tŝilhqot'in Nation for any mine in the Teẑtan Area that is a reviewable project under the Environmental Assessment Act to proceed.

The Teẑtan Area Agreement further commits the parties to negotiate an agreement under Section 7 of the Declaration Act to guide how they will address the need for Tŝilhqot’in Nation consent in any potential environmental assessment process for a mine within the Teẑtan Area (“Declaration Act Agreement”).

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government and the Province have several agreements in place. They create a framework to work together on strategic priorities and advance the Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s path of self-determination. Any decision-making agreement negotiated in the future will address commitments under the Nenqay Deni Accord and the Gwets’en Nilt’i Pathway Agreement.

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government is the administrative governing body representing the six Tŝilhqot’in communities of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation.

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s territory spans 68,562 square kilometres of central-western British Columbia, the equivalent of 7.3% of the province.

The Teẑtan Area is a place of unique cultural and spiritual importance to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and a place where the Tŝilhqot’in Nation holds Aboriginal rights, which are constitutionally protected.

Section 7 of the Declaration Act provides a mechanism in law to reflect the co-operation of two governments and how First Nations jurisdictions and decisions can effectively interact with provincial decision-making.

Section 7 of the Environmental Assessment Act provides for consent agreements under the Declaration Act related to environmental assessments and project decision-making. Under such agreements, consent of the First Nation is required for a project to proceed in the area subject to the agreement. https://news.gov.bc.ca/32489

