Farmers’ market program delivers another bountiful harvest

CANADA, June 18 - People in British Columbia will continue to have improved access to nutritious, locally grown foods through the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

“As the weather warms up and more people take advantage of British Columbia’s amazing farmers’ markets, we are helping people and families on lower incomes access fresh and nutritious foods grown in their communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program promotes healthy eating and gives people an opportunity to connect with and support local farmers and producers.”

The B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is operating in more than 90 communities throughout the province, reaching families, seniors and pregnant people from more than 8,500 households.

“We all want people to be able to access nutritious, healthy food in their communities,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Our funding will help more people, including seniors and families, put fresh food on the table, while also investing in local agriculture.”

Delivered by the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM), the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program is a healthy-eating initiative that strengthens local food systems throughout the province by providing an additional source of income for B.C. farmers during the market season. With funding from the Province, the program provides coupons to community partners supporting people and families with lower incomes. Coupons can be used to buy fresh, nutritious and locally grown food at more than 100 participating B.C. farmers’ markets.

“This program helps people on a low income get fresh and nutritious food grown by local farmers,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “I’m so thankful farmers in B.C. participate in this program, helping to build community and sharing the bounty of their hard work.”

This year, the Province is providing the program with $4.25 million. Households enrolled in the program can receive as much as $27 a week in coupons to use at participating farmers’ markets for as long as 16 weeks. The coupons can be used to buy fresh produce, nuts, eggs, dairy products, herbs, vegetable and fruit plants, honey, meat and fish. To receive the coupons, participants register with community partners, which distribute the coupons to those eligible. However, the 2025 program is currently at capacity for this year and is no longer taking applications.

“The B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets is grateful and proud to have delivered this beloved program for many, many years,” said Heather O’Hara, executive director, BCAFM. “Through the program, we reach diverse people and communities in all corners of the province every year. In 2025, we know people want to taste B.C. like never before at our incredible farmers’ markets.”

Farmers’ markets are a central part of many communities in B.C. Every year, they generate more than $232 million for local economies, helping farmers, small businesses and communities thrive. Support for farmers’ markets strengthens local food systems and helps foster the sector’s resilience and self-reliance.

Quick Facts:

The Ministry of Health has been funding the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program since 2012.

In 2024, the program supported 8,609 participants through 235 community partners in 94 B.C. communities.

Each year, almost five million people visit B.C. farmers’ markets, which are a gateway to experiencing the culture, flavours and food of the province.

BCAFM is a registered B.C. non-profit society that strengthens farmers’ markets, supports B.C. farmers and educates the public about choosing healthy, B.C.-grown products.

The group is committed to nurturing a secure food system and ensuring the viability of farming for the future.

Learn More:

