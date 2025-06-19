11 Visionary Gen Z Leaders Join the Sustainable Media Center’s NextGen Board to Advance a Human-Centered Digital Future

SMC New GenZ Advisors Emma Lembke -Director of Youth Advocacy

These young leaders are already shaping policy, building tools, and standing up for their peers in spaces where their voices have been ignored for too long,” — Emma Lembke, Director of Youth Advocacy at SMC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) today announced the appointment of ten groundbreaking young leaders to its NextGen Board, deepening the Center’s mission to “empower a new generation of engaged media consumers and creators with tools, frameworks, and economic incentives.” These Gen Z leaders bring a powerful mix of lived experience, policy expertise, and creative vision to help reimagine a more just and humane digital world.“These young leaders are already shaping policy, building tools, and standing up for their peers in spaces where their voices have been ignored for too long,” said Emma Lembke , Director of Youth Advocacy at SMC. “By joining our NextGen Board, they’re not just advising from the sidelines—they’re helping lead the redesign of our media future.”NextGen Board Members:* Matthew Stevens - Director of Chapter Development at the Log Off Movement and Organizing Director at Design It For Us. Matthew helps youth across the U.S. mobilize for tech accountability and digital wellbeing.* Zachary Severyn - Youth Fellow at McGill University’s Max Bell School and Founder of Youth United. Zachary works at the forefront of Canadian policy, advocating for youth inclusion in AI governance and digital safety.* Matthew Allaire - AI Policy Director at Design It For Us. He leads efforts to develop youth-informed responses to artificial intelligence and algorithmic bias in emerging tech platforms.* Saheb Gulati- Incoming Stanford student and Co-Director of the Center for Youth and AI. A UNA-USA Global Goals Ambassador and Foresight Fellow, Saheb focuses on youth protection in the age of intelligent systems.* Trisha Prabhu - Inventor of ReThink™, founder of ReThink Citizens, and Rhodes Scholar. Trisha is a leading voice on cyberbullying prevention and digital citizenship, currently pursuing her JD at Yale Law School.* Saanvi Arora - Founder and Executive Director of the Youth Power Project. Saanvi has helped pass over a dozen youth-led policies addressing mental health, healthcare equity, and adolescent rights at state and federal levels.* Atiksh Bhan - High school student and Co-Founder of Lookupp, a nonprofit encouraging phone-free zones in public life. He’s also the youngest member of Virginia’s Reclaiming Childhood Task Force.* Jack Petocz - Head of Partnerships at Gen-Z for Change and a nationally recognized LGBTQ+ rights activist. Jack organized Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” walkouts and continues to challenge censorship and book bans.* Adele Zeynep Walton- British-Turkish journalist, author of Logging Off, and co-founder of the Logging Off Club. Adele campaigns globally for safer online spaces and youth-driven digital policy.* Nick Roberts - Indianapolis City-County Councilor and the youngest elected official in a major U.S. city. Nick focuses on public safety, housing, and infrastructure—bringing Gen Z representation into government.The NextGen Board will play a key role in shaping SMC’s work on platform accountability, youth digital safety, and AI policy. Together, they will help create a media ecosystem designed not for profit extraction—but for connection, truth, and long-term public good.For more information, visit sustainablemedia.center.Media Contact:Emma LembkeDirector, Youth Advocacy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.