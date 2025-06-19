Leapwork Appoints Kenneth Ziegler as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leapwork , the leading provider of AI-powered automated testing technologies for enterprise SaaS applications, today announced that Kenneth Ziegler has joined Leapwork as Chief Executive Officer. Ziegler succeeds Christian Brink Frederiksen , who was Leapwork’s CEO & Co-Founder and will continue as Chairman of Leapwork’s Board of Directors.Ziegler’s career spans over 25 years of driving growth at cutting-edge technology companies. Between 2012 and 2023, Ziegler was CEO of Logicworks, where he grew the company from $11 million in revenues to over $115 million in ARR through a full business model transformation, two investment cycles, and a successful exit to Cox Communications.“I believe that Ken will be a tremendous leader for Leapwork as we continue to expand our partnerships with the largest software companies and every customer application that depends on these platforms every day,” said Frederiksen. “The team and I are excited to support Ken in this new role and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to watch the company thrive under his leadership.”Leapwork has established itself as the global leader in no-code test automation for packaged software solutions including those from Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, with customers including PayPal, Blackstone, Quanterix, and LVMH."Enterprises have realized that accelerating the transition to an AI operating model is becoming table-stakes for long-term competitiveness. Leapwork enables our customer development teams and global partners to move faster and more efficiently while delivering quality outcomes when trust is more critical than ever. I couldn’t be more excited to lead the company through its next phase of innovation and growth,” said Ziegler. “I’m grateful to Christian, his co-founder and Leapwork’s CPO, Claus Topholt, and the entire Leapwork team and Board for their trust and confidence to take the company to the next level.”“We are delighted to welcome Ken as Leapwork’s CEO, said Patrick Devine, Managing Director at KKR and member of Leapworks’ Board of Directors. “His exceptional leadership record, passion for building great teams, and ability to drive company growth will help Leapwork continue expanding its market leadership in test automation software solutions for the world’s largest technology platforms.”About LeapworkLeapwork is the AI-powered test automation platform helping enterprise companies deliver continuous quality across the business. Software testing teams rely on Leapwork to deliver higher-quality experiences from the moment a customer interacts with the business through the applications, APIs, and data that drive it. Providing an intuitive visual workflow and generative AI capabilities, everyone from engineers to business users can build, maintain, and scale complex data-driven tests faster and more efficiently than ever. To learn more, visit: leapwork.com.About KKRKKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com

