S. 1397, International Quantum Research Exchange Act

S. 1397 would require the Department of State to promote international research in quantum information science, a field that uses subatomic particles to store, carry, and process data. Under the bill, the department would award grants to institutions of higher education and scientist exchange programs focused on quantum information science. The bill also would direct the department to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of those efforts.

S. 1397 would authorize the appropriation of $20 million for the department to support quantum research. Under the bill, the authority to conduct such research activities would terminate 10 years after enactment. CBO expects that the department would spend $2 million annually during the authorized term of the program. Thus, subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts, implementing S. 1397 would cost $10 million over the 2025-2030 period and $20 million over the 2025-2035 period, CBO estimates.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 150 (international affairs).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 1397 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Authorization 0 20 0 0 0 0 20 Estimated Outlays 0 2 2 2 2 2 10

