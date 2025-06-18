Submit Release
S. 1397, International Quantum Research Exchange Act

S. 1397 would require the Department of State to promote international research in quantum information science, a field that uses subatomic particles to store, carry, and process data. Under the bill, the department would award grants to institutions of higher education and scientist exchange programs focused on quantum information science. The bill also would direct the department to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of those efforts.

S. 1397 would authorize the appropriation of $20 million for the department to support quantum research. Under the bill, the authority to conduct such research activities would terminate 10 years after enactment. CBO expects that the department would spend $2 million annually during the authorized term of the program. Thus, subject to the appropriation of the specified amounts, implementing S. 1397 would cost $10 million over the 2025-2030 period and $20 million over the 2025-2035 period, CBO estimates.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 150 (international affairs).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 1397

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Authorization

0

20

0

0

0

0

20

Estimated Outlays

0

2

2

2

2

2

10

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

