School’s Out & Elmwood Park Zoo’s Animals Are Ready for Summer Fun

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elmwood Park Zoo is celebrating the end of the academic year with School’s Out Weekend , which takes place on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. This exciting event is free to attend with general zoo admission and promises a weekend filled with family-friendly entertainment, educational activities, and opportunities for kids to start their summer vacation with a roar. As a special incentive to celebrate scholastic achievements, students who bring their final report cards will receive $2.00 off the zoo’s popular attractions.Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy a variety of special programming. For example, live music will fill the air at the Stony Creek Stage, located by the Zoo Brew beer garden, providing a festive soundtrack for the celebration. Additionally, a series of engaging Keeper Chats will be held to offer unique insights into the lives of the zoo’s residents and inspire young minds to stay engaged with learning.Of course, School’s Out Weekend is more than just a fun day out; it’s an opportunity for families to reconnect after a busy school year and create lasting memories. It even reinforces the idea that education is an ongoing journey of curiosity and exploration. So, while the school books may be closed, the opportunity for discovery is wide open. Elmwood Park Zoo’s animal ambassadors will help children see how biology, geography, and environmental science work together and how educational opportunities can be found in the roar of a jaguar or the gentle grace of a giraffe.For a full schedule of Keeper Chats, to purchase tickets, and to learn more about the School’s Out Weekend and other upcoming events, visit the Elmwood Park Zoo’s official website at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ About Elmwood Park Zoo:Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/

