Attorney General Bird Announces $37.8 Million Opioid Settlement from Purdue Pharma

DES MOINES -- Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that Iowa has agreed to sign on to a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family. The settlement would resolve litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers for their role in creating and worsening the opioid crisis across the country.

"OxyContin is an extremely harmful and addictive drug; lives have been lost and families forever changed because of its devastating effects,” said Attorney General Bird. “Although a bittersweet victory, the nearly $38 million in settlement funds will continue Iowa’s fight against opioid addiction as we work to end the cycle of addiction and aid in recovery.”

Under the Sacklers’ ownership, Purdue made and aggressively marketed opioid products for decades, fueling the largest drug crisis in the nation’s history. The settlement ends the Sacklers’ control of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the United States. Over the next 15 years Iowa’s Opioid Settlement Fund will receive up to $18.9 million from this settlement and up to an additional $18.9 million will be divided among local governments. Most of the settlement funds will be distributed in the first three years.

Attorney General Bird is joined in securing this settlement in principle by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

