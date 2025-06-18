Governor Hobbs Meets with Top Federal Water Official, Reinforces Arizona’s Leadership on Colorado River Future

Phoenix, AZ – Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs met with Acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Scott Cameron, the Trump Administration's lead official overseeing Colorado River negotiations, to directly reinforce Arizona’s priorities in shaping a fair and lasting water agreement across the seven basin states. Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs met with Acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Scott Cameron, the Trump Administration's lead official overseeing Colorado River negotiations, to directly reinforce Arizona’s priorities in shaping a fair and lasting water agreement across the seven basin states. Following the meeting, Governor Hobbs addressed the Arizona Reconsultation Committee (ARC), a group of state water leaders tasked with defining Arizona’s role in the post-2026 Colorado River operating framework. This is the first appearance of a Governor at the ARC, highlighting the importance of these critical negotiations for Governor Hobbs. Hobbs emphasized her commitment to fighting for Arizona’s fair share of Colorado River water and dedication to the Arizona businesses and residents who rely on the vital resource. “Arizona has always risen to the moment to solve its water challenges, and under my leadership, we will do so again,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Our state has already made real sacrifices, but we will not shoulder this burden alone. We need a balanced deal that includes real commitments from all basin states.” Governor Hobbs called attention to: Arizona’s leadership on conservation, including the creation of the state’s first new rural groundwater Active Management Area in over 40 Years (Wilcox Basin)

The myriad of Colorado River conservation programs that Arizona has implemented, saving millions of acre-feet and resulting in a Lower Basin consumptive use that is the lowest it’s been in over 40 years

The role of the Yuma Region and Arizona agriculture, which supplies 90% of the leafy greens consumed in the U.S. and Canada during the winter months

The growing importance of Arizona’s tech sector, including advanced manufacturing and AI industries that rely on the Colorado River Water

The legal requirement to honor tribal water rights, with 22 of the 30 Colorado River tribes located in Arizona. Governor Hobbs also expressed her support for the nomination of Ted Cooke as Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, calling him “a supremely qualified water manager who is respected across the Colorado River basin and will provide a balanced and measured approach to our most pressing water issues.” Assistant Secretary Cameron acknowledged Arizona’s contributions and reaffirmed the Department of the Interior’s commitment to securing a seven-state solution. He highlighted the federal government’s efforts to keep infrastructure and conservation funds available to support the deal. Governor Hobbs concluded her remarks to the ARC with a call to action: “We must move forward with urgency, creativity, and cooperation. Our future depends on it, and Arizona is ready to lead.”

