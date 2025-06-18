6/18/25 – BEACH LEASH LAWS ARE FOR THE PROTECTION OF MONK SEAL PUPS

News Releases, slider Posted on Jun 18, 2025 in DOCARE

BEACH LEASH LAWS ARE FOR THE PROTECTION OF MONK SEAL PUPS

HONOLULU – A 43-year-old woman was issued a civil resource violation for having a dog on a beach in a state park Saturday by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE). Photographs of the encounter show the dog off its leash and walking with a group of adults and children. The violation has a $100 fine. The same day, two other people were cited for the same offense.

The initial citation resulted from an incident in which an off-leash dog ran straight at a resting Hawaiian monk seal on O‘ahu’s North Shore, causing the male seal, named Holokai and tagged as RG40, to move away into the water. A DOCARE officer and a volunteer with Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response (HMAR) approached the group playing with the dog in the water.

Dogs, on-leash or not, are prohibited within most Hawai‘i state parks and except for service dogs, are never allowed on beaches under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of State Parks. The same rules apply to state Natural Area Reserves, under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under both state and federal laws. Violations of these laws can result in warnings, citations, or more severe penalties depending on various factors, such as the severity of the violation, and are considered on a case-by-case basis.

This incident illustrates the importance of following leash laws, especially during this time of year. The 2025 pupping season for endangered Hawaiian monk seals is well underway, with 11 pups born on O‘ahu so far.

While mothers do birth year-round, March through August is typically the peak season. This is when pups are born on sandy shorelines across the state. This is a critical and vulnerable time for one of the world’s rarest marine mammals.

The endemic Hawaiian monk seal is a federally and state protected species with an estimated population of 1,600 individuals. Pup survival is vital to the recovery of the species, and off-leash dogs pose a serious threat. Curious or aggressive dogs, even if well-intentioned, can easily injure or kill a young seal. The dogs themselves are also at risk. Hawaiian monk seals are wild animals with powerful jaws and a defensive bite. A protective mother can cause deep wounds, broken bones, or severe infections in dogs.

It’s essential to remember that beaches are important resting areas for monk seals, especially during the summer. Keeping your dog leashed is a simple action that can help save a monk seal pup’s life. Harm can result from a disturbance in seal’s natural behaviors and repeated disturbances could cause seals to abandon their pups or abandon birth beaches.

Dog walkers are urged to always keep dogs leashed and avoid areas where monk seals are known to rest or nurse their pups. Always follow posted signs and guidance from marine wildlife officials. The City and County of Honolulu has a list of on- and off-leash dog parks around O‘ahu. Please see the link below.

Community awareness and responsible behavior are key to the survival of Hawaiian monk seals. With everyone’s kōkua, seal pups can grow up safely and return to have their own pups.

