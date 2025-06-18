ITALKRAFT Wins Contract For Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

Credit: Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Credit: Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Credit: Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Credit: Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITALKRAFT , a US-based leading design and manufacturing firm, was chosen to provide the custom cabinetry and millwork for each residence at Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas . Developed by Two Roads Development, Azure Resorts & Hotels, and Luxus Developments, the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas is an exclusive enclave boasting 171 high-rise residences situated within the prestigious MacDonald Highlands community. With projects across North America, ITALKRAFT is known for its custom Italian-crafted kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and millwork seen in ultra-luxury residential developments.“We are incredibly honored to partner with the team at the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas to bring ITALKRAFT’s world-class production to the future residents of this project,” said Raul Gutierrez , co-founder of ITALKRAFT. “The level of quality, precision, and care that the Four Seasons Private Residence team has put into the planning and design of this project will make this development the jewel of Las Vegas. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the men and women of Two Roads, Azure, and Luxus to build such elegantly appointed residences that meet the Four Seasons standard of excellence.”ITALKRAFT will be developing and manufacturing the custom cabinetry and millwork for the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas using their turnkey, vertically integrated approach. The project includes kitchens, bathroom vanities, closets, bars, and laundry rooms in each private residence. Exclusive to the development is ITALKRAFT’s creation of a bespoke French White Oak veneer that elevates the custom cabinetry and millwork throughout each residence.“Branded residences like the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas are built to create a unique, differentiated, and truly elevated experience that is not found anywhere else,” said Gutierrez. “It is a joy to work with firms like Wimberly who push the boundaries of design. Our job is to make whatever they envision a reality while delivering on-time and on-budget for the development and construction teams.”The first high-rise residences in Henderson are designed by architectural visionaries Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG). Thoughtfully designed features include semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully furnished interiors curated by Wimberly Interiors, who selected superior designer finishes and fixtures with a rich palette of options, including epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Each residence offers customizable terraces equipped with outdoor kitchens, social gathering spaces and dining areas, enhancing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle for owners and their guests.“ITALKRAFT has been a trusted partner in bringing our visions to life across all of Two Roads’ blue-chip developments – from our successful Elysee Miami, a waterfront tower rising from the shores of Biscayne Bay in Miami, to The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences in The Bahamas, and now Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas,” said Brad Meltzer, Partner and President of Two Roads Development. “Their dedication and craftsmanship have made them an integral part of Two Roads’ iconic and forthcoming developments around the world.”ITALKRAFT employs a unique approach to kitchen and bath design as they provide end-to-end service that handles all aspects of the process, from manufacturing, supplying, and installing their products. Their integrated manufacturing processes have been proven over 15 years to give discerning luxury developers the ability to bring any vision to life on-budget and on-time.###About ITALKRAFT:ITALKRAFT is a US-based global supplier of custom-designed kitchens, bathrooms and closets, combining Italian craftsmanship with the finest materials. The design firm utilizes domestic and international manufacturing hubs in the United States and Europe to craft products of exceptional design and quality. Its high-end designs are featured in some of the most luxurious homes in the United States, as well as in luxury hospitality and multifamily residential developments nationwide. To see if an ITALKRAFT partnership would benefit your project, please contact us at www.italkraft.com About Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas:Located within the heart of the esteemed community of MacDonald Highlands, the unparalleled two-tower residential offering from Four Seasons, Azure Resorts & Hotels, Luxus Developments, and Two Roads Devolvement is set to redefine luxury living in the region. Starting at $3.95 million, the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas marks the debut of residential towers in Henderson, nestled in a private 12-acre oasis just minutes from world-class entertainment, exquisite dining, and upscale shopping. Consisting of 171 luxury high-rise residences that boast breathtaking views of the Strip, the residences encompass a cosmopolitan desert design, complemented by resort-inspired amenities and services from a 24-hour concierge with a range of a la carte options to multi-level resort-style pools for residents to enjoy. Homeowners will have the privilege of experiencing one of the most expansive wellness facilities offered by the brand, spanning over 6,000 square feet and including a full-service wellness and fitness facility, thoughtfully designed by renowned fitness expert Harley Pasternak. Homeowners will also have the exclusive opportunity to join the community’s Members-only country club DragonRidge. In addition to the scenic walking and biking trails available throughout the community, the club offers private access to exceptional golf, swim, and tennis facilities. For more information, visit www.lasvegasprivateresidences.com or contact the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas Real Estate Discovery Studio at info@lasvegasprivateresidences.com | (702) 630-6000.About Two Roads Development:Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.The firm’s current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami’s Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami’s Edgewater district. For more information, visit www.tworoadsre.com About Azure Resorts & Hotels:Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies. For more information, visit www.azureresorts.com About Luxus Developments:Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach. For more information, visit www.luxusdevelopments.com

