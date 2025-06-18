Judicial Nomination Commission Invites Comments on Applicants for Pending Judicial Vacancy

(Washington, DC) – Members of the bench, bar, and the public are hereby notified by the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission (the "Commission") that there are ten (10) applicants for the pending vacancy on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia created by the retirement of the Honorable Heidi M. Pasichow. The Commission will submit the names of three applicants to the President of the United States for his consideration to nominate and appoint a judge for this vacancy. The applicants are:

Magdalena A. Acevedo, Esq.

Niquelle M. Allen, Esq.

Hon. Rahkel Bouchet

Christopher M. De Bono, Esq.

Hon. Pavan S. Krishnamurthy

Hon. June K. Lee

Hon. John W. Lui

E. Lindsey Maxwell, II, Esq.

Ray D. McKenzie, Esq.

Hon. Philip A. Medley

The Commission invites comments by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, regarding the fitness of the above-listed applicants for a judicial position on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Applicants can be evaluated with respect to eight categories:

Judicial Temperament (e.g., ability to treat everyone with respect;willingness to listen with patience and courtesy; collegiality); Professional Skills and Abilities (e.g., experience; intellectual ability; analytical skills; knowledge of the law and its underlying principles; knowledge of the rules of procedure and evidence; ability and willingness to learn and develop professionally); Ethics (e.g., integrity; impartiality; objectivity; sound judgment; restraint); Commitment to Diversity (e.g., treats people equally, fairly and with respect, regardless of gender, race, national origin, economic status, sexual orientation or any other factor; promotes inclusiveness of women and minorities); Leadership and Communication Skills (e.g., ability to communicate clearly and succinctly; ability to inspire respect and confidence; decisiveness); Efficiency and Organizational Skills (e.g., ability to work efficiently and under time constraints; ability to work constructively with others; ability to manage time); Writing Skills (e.g., ability to write clearly, concisely and persuasively); and Community Service (e.g., pro bono activities; public service; volunteer activities; civic or charitable activities or memberships).

The Commission has created a web-based survey to facilitate the comment process and posted the applicants' biographical sketches at: www.jnc.dc.gov/page/judicial-officer-applicants. Comments may also be provided by letter and should address the above categories. Letters are to be sent to the Commission via mail (515 5th Street, NW, Suite 235, Washington, DC 20001), email ([email protected]), or fax (202) 879-0755).

All comments submitted to the Commission become part of an applicant's confidential file for a period of two years. They will not be publicly released or provided to the applicant. The content of any comments discussed with an applicant will not reveal the source of such comments.

If you have any technical problems or questions, please contact the Commission at (202) 879-0477 or [email protected].

Members of the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission

The Honorable Marie C. Johns

PPC-Leftwich

1400 K Street, NW

Suite 1000

Washington, DC 20005-2403

(202) 434-9124

[email protected]

Benjamin F. Wilson, Esq.

7825 Orchid Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20012

(202) 657-2534

[email protected]

Addy R. Schmitt, Esq.

Kropf Moseley Schmitt

1100 H Street, NW

Suite 1220

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 617-5791

[email protected]

Vincent H. Cohen, Jr., Esq.

Dechert LLP

1900 K Street, NW

Washington, DC 20006-1110

(202) 261-3432

[email protected]

Yaida O. Ford, Esq.

Ford Law Pros P.C.

1001 L Street, SE

Washington, DC, 20003

(202) 792-4946

[email protected]

The Honorable Linda W. Cropp

4001 18th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20011

(202) 726-0505

[email protected]

The Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan

United States District Court

for the District of Columbia

United States Courthouse

333 Constitution Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 354-3390

[email protected]

