Oxfam reaction to final outcome document for Financing for Development Conference

In reaction to the vote of the final outcome document of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International’s Executive Director said:

“Rich countries missed a chance to make a real difference in the fight against global poverty and inequality. They could have helped to end the debt crisis that is impacting over three billion people in the Global South mainly women and girls. This was a key demand of developing countries, many of whom are spending more repaying debt than they can on public education and healthcare. The outcome does however make some positive calls on inequality and on taxing the super-rich, which governments can build upon.

Oxfam is going to Sevilla in two weeks to urge governments to take more ambitious commitments to fight inequality by taxing the super-rich, advancing on gender equality, meeting their aid goals and adopting a public finance first approach. We cannot transform multilateralism without putting the fight against inequality at its core.”