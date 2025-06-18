Blue Biofuels Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of New U.S. Patent

Blue Biofuels (OTCQB:BIOF)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Biofuels is proud to announce the issuance of a new United States patent, further strengthening the company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio. This latest patent brings the company’s total number of granted patents to seven, with an additional 25 patent applications pending. Together, they form a robust IP foundation that underscores Blue Biofuels’ commitment to safeguarding its pioneering biofuel technologies.The newly granted patent marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our proprietary process, which continues to advance in efficiency, scalability, and innovation. As our technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, the importance of securing comprehensive intellectual property protections grows, ensuring that our breakthroughs remain protected as we move toward commercial deployment.Building upon previously issued patents, this latest addition reinforces Blue Biofuels’ leadership in the renewable energy sector and highlights our dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainable fuel innovation.“This new patent is a testament to the strength and originality of our CTS technology,” said Ben Slager, CEO of Blue Biofuels. “Each step forward in building our intellectual property portfolio is a step toward securing our competitive advantage as we bring clean, cost-effective biofuels to market. Innovation and protection go hand-in-hand as we scale up.”As we continue to enhance and commercialize our technology, securing the intellectual assets that support our long-term growth and leadership remains a top priority. This new patent further positions Blue Biofuels at the forefront of the domestic clean energy transition.About Blue Biofuels, Inc.Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology and its licensed Vertimass technology as well as in VertiBlue Fuels, LLC, its 50:50 joint venture with Vertimass. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert cellulose from virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw — into sugars that are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and, through the Vertimass Process, into sustainable aviation fuel.The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels. Blue Biofuels’ CTS technology represents significant progress in renewable energy, offering a sustainable solution that reduces reliance on food crops for ethanol production. By utilizing abundant and renewable biomass sources such as king grass, sugar cane bagasse, and corn stover, the company is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the global transition toward cleaner energy. This versatility allows the company to take advantage of feedstock variability in different locations around the US and the world.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Contact:Ben Slager, CEO and ChairmanBen@Bluebiofuels.comAnthony Santelli, CFOAnthony@Bluebiofuels.com

