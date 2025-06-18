Governor Ivey Announces Appointment of Michael Godwin to Montgomery County District Judgeship

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Godwin to the Montgomery County District Court.

“I am pleased to appoint Michael Godwin to serve as District Judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit in Montgomery County,” said Governor Ivey. “His considerable legal experience and familiarity with the Court ensure he will make an effective district judge for the people of Montgomery County. I am confident Judge Godwin will serve with honor and integrity.”

“I am humbled and honored by the governor’s appointment, and immensely appreciative for the opportunity to serve the people of Montgomery County as a District Judge,” said Godwin.

Godwin will succeed former District Judge Tiffany McCord who was appointed to serve on the Montgomery Circuit Court by Governor Ivey on April 5, 2025.

Godwin began his legal career as a judicial law clerk and mediation coordinator for the Montgomery County District Court in 2008. From 2010 through 2025, he practiced law for the firms of Chambless, Math, & Carr, P.C., and Edmondson Godwin in Montgomery.

A resident of Montgomery, Godwin received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Birmingham-Southern College in 2003 and Juris Doctor from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery in 2007.

Godwin’s appointment is effective immediately.

