Chef Crystal Blanchette Breaks Ground on Inner City Kitchen in South Los Angeles

Chef Crystal and Friends at the Inner City Kitchen Groundbreaking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Crystal Blanchette officially broke ground on Saturday, June 7, 2025, for her new culinary hub, Inner City Kitchen, located at 6346 Crenshaw Boulevard in the heart of South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Set to open in phases beginning summer 2026, Inner City Kitchen will be home to twelve small businesses, including restaurants, food vendors, and a brewery taproom.Several future vendors contributed their talents to Saturday’s celebration, offering a preview of the creativity and quality that will define Inner City Kitchen. Participating businesses included Sip & Sonder by Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas, Art Delectables Organic Luxury Dessert Co. LLC , by Clotee McAfee and Deljah Simone Dickson, Fresh Finesse Flowers by Stacie H.; and The Dawn of George by Chef Richard Willis.With a mission to expand access to nutritious, health-conscious meals and elevate awareness around food and wellness, Inner City Kitchen will also feature a fully equipped commercial kitchen. This space will host community cooking classes, pop-ups, and culinary workshops, providing education, opportunity, and empowerment to local residents.“Food is not only a necessity for survival but a way to connect with one’s body; Allow food to nurture your body by making it a priority and not a chore.” - Chef Crystal BlanchetteWhat’s NextInner City Kitchen’s plans include providing a welcoming space featuring a coffee shop, fresh flowers, and handcrafted pastries. The long-term vision is rooted in community input, creating access to healthy food, supporting local entrepreneurship, and building strong, homegrown partnerships.With GratitudeInner City Kitchen extends heartfelt thanks to its incredible partners and supporters: Genesis LA, Destination Crenshaw, LISC Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Acquisition Fund, Kacy Keys and the Praxis Group, and Alexandria Yates. Deep appreciation goes to the Inner City Kitchen team, our families and friends, and the dedicated investors who believe in our vision. Above all, we thank the Hyde Park community for trusting us with this journey.For press or interviews, please contact Christina Elmen at hello@christinaelmen.co.###About Chef Crystal Blanchette:Chef Crystal is a private chef and nutrition consultant to some of the world's most talented entertainers, athletes, and health enthusiasts. Crystal has over 15 years of experience working with many high-profile clients including Snoop and Boss Lady Entertainment, Jessica Alba, Jay Shetty, Will Smith and the team at Westbrook, Will.i.am, Ellen, The Artist Prince, George Lucas (Lucas Films), Mike Tyson, and many more. Chef Crystal has combined her education and professional training to formulate a community-based healthy cuisine ideology focusing on nutrition, hydration, sleep, and mindset.The Inner City Kitchen Vision:Inner City Kitchen is an upcoming food hall project in Hyde Park that aims to serve as a catalyst for economic development and community well-being. The initiative centers around the transformation of 6346 Crenshaw Boulevard into a vibrant culinary and cultural destination supporting local entrepreneurs, providing healthy food options, and addressing the needs of underserved families in South Los Angeles.

