RCP announces new chief executive officer Jonathan Brüün

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has today announced the appointment of Jonathan Brüün as its new chief executive officer.

Jonathan (Jono) will join the RCP from the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA) where he has been chief executive since 2020. Prior to that he was chief executive of the British Pharmacological Society (BPS), joining the organisation in 2009 first as head and then director of communications.

Jono has transformed the RCoA, growing its membership, reforming its charitable governance, securing long-term financial sustainability, and creating an inclusive and conscientious culture for its employees.

Commenting on his new role, Jono Brüün said:

"Joining the Royal College of Physicians as CEO, at such an important time in its rich history, is a huge privilege and responsibility, and one I am greatly looking forward to. Through every conversation I’ve had in the appointment process, I have been struck by the shared commitment to the college’s principles and values, but also a wholehearted determination to address its challenges. I’m looking forward to contributing to that effort, and to leading the team of employees who I know will be committed to delivering in a proactive, diligent and effective way in the years ahead."

Dr Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

"We are delighted Jono will join the Royal College of Physicians and look forward to the fresh leadership and perspective he will contribute to our college. We are at a pivotal moment for the RCP as we embark on developing our new strategy, increase our engagement with members, and establish ourselves as the voice of physicians both in the UK and globally.

"With my election and the appointment of Board of Trustees Chair Dr Diana Walford earlier in the year, our new leadership team is now fully in place. Alongside Jono I am looking forward to building on the RCP’s strong foundations, and together with our fellows and members, transforming the RCP for the future."

Jono will formally join the RCP in January 2026.