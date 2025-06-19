Supreme Court Limits Family Rights

The Stonewall Democratic Club condemns SCOTUS for denying families the right to provide lifesaving care for transgender children.

This is not about protecting children. It’s about controlling them. Controlling families. Controlling gender. Controlling truth.” — Renay Grace Rodriguez, President

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJune 18, 2025Contact: press@stonewalldems.orgToday, the Supreme Court issued a decision that will have significant consequences for the health and well-being of transgender youth and their families across the United States.By upholding state bans on gender-affirming care for minors, the Court has allowed individual states to limit or deny parents and medical professionals the ability to make evidence-based decisions about a child’s care. This ruling raises serious concerns about government overreach into private family and medical matters.Decades of research and guidance from major medical associations—including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association—support gender-affirming care as medically necessary for some transgender youth. The Trevor Project’s 2023 National Survey found that transgender and nonbinary youth who were not supported by family or lacked access to affirming care were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who had support and access to treatment.While the conversation about youth, gender identity, and medical care continues, the data is clear: affirming environments and access to appropriate healthcare reduce risks of depression, anxiety, and suicide.This ruling opens the door for states to restrict not only gender-affirming medical care, but also critical mental health services that help youth manage gender dysphoria and related challenges. Families and providers now face uncertainty about how and where they can access care that aligns with best practices and individual needs.The Stonewall Democratic Club urges lawmakers, community leaders, and healthcare professionals to continue advocating for policies that respect family autonomy, uphold medical standards, and protect vulnerable youth. We remain committed to supporting all families and ensuring that every child—regardless of gender identity—has the opportunity to thrive.— Renay Grace RodriguezPresident, Stonewall Democratic Club

