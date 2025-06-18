Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Decision Upholding Tennessee’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Youth
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth:
“At a time when LGBTQ+ communities are under relentless attack, this decision is dangerous and a profound disappointment. Gender-affirming care is essential and lifesaving health care, and denying young people access to it will have devastating consequences.
“Let me be clear: gender-affirming care remains legal and protected in New York, including for young people.
“To the transgender community in Tennessee and across the country: We stand proudly with you. We are strongest together, and we will not let this decision weaken our resolve to build a safer, more just, inclusive, and compassionate nation for all.”
For more information on New Yorkers’ right to access gender-affirming care, please visit the Office of the Attorney General’s health care guidance.
