Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 6.18.25

William Forman, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Forman has been a Partner at Winston & Strawn, LLP since 2021. He was a Partner of Scheper Kim & Harris, LLP from 2009 to 2021. Forman was Counsel at Wilmer Hale from 2008 to 2009. He worked as an Associate at Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe from 2003 to 2008. Forman served as a Deputy Federal Public Defender at the Federal Public Defender, Central District of California from 1997 to 2003. He was an Associate at Arnold & Porter from 1992 to 1997. He worked as an Associate at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Marmaro from 1990 to 1991. Forman received a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James A. Kaddo. Forman is a Democrat.

