Governor’s emergency funds tapped to assist ICE in transporting dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and other members of the Board of Examiners approved a request Tuesday to tap up to $300,000 from the Governor’s emergency fund to support the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in transporting hundreds of dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho jails.

The action follows the Governor’s announcement earlier this month that the Idaho State Police (ISP) entered into an agreement with ICE under the 287(g) program.

In a letter Governor Little sent to ISP Colonel Bill Gardiner in May requesting transportation cost estimates, Governor Little said, “An untold number of illegal immigrants poured into our country across an unchecked border for years under the Biden Administration, but with President Trump back in the White House we are seeing a solution to this public safety emergency as more and more dangerous criminals here illegally are being taken off our streets… I want to further strengthen our state’s partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the previous administration.”

Colonel Gardiner responded with a letter saying it could cost up to $300,000 to carry out up to 100 transports with multiple dangerous illegal alien criminals included in each transport.

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Idaho is utilizing the Jail Enforcement Model under the 287(g) agreement. The Jail Enforcement Model is designed to identify and process removable aliens arrested on criminal charges and held in the custody of state or local detention facilities. Idaho will use the authority to transport the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences out of local jails.

The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.