Statement from AG Yost on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Skrmetti:



“The Supreme Court today ruled that states can protect vulnerable children against forever decisions when it comes to surgery and medication. This is great news, not only for the kids, but for the fate of the SAFE Act in the Ohio Supreme Court.



“Today’s ruling affirms that the Constitution leaves difficult questions to the democratic process in state legislatures. Judges shouldn’t sit as kings over democracy.” MEDIA CONTACT:

