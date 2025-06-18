Westminster / Trespassing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: VSP- Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/13/25 @ 1446 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Wardsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Trespassing
ACCUSED: Danielle Dunster
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/13/25 at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks received a complaint that Danielle Dunster (40) of Wardsboro was trespassing on a property she was no longer allowed to be at. Investigation revealed that Dunster was trespassing. Dunster was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600
