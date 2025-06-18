Westminster / Trespassing

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1004203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume                       

STATION: VSP- Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/25 @ 1446  hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Trespassing

 

ACCUSED: Danielle Dunster

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/13/25 at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks received a complaint that Danielle Dunster (40) of Wardsboro was trespassing on a property she was no longer allowed to be at. Investigation revealed that Dunster was trespassing. Dunster was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/25 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

