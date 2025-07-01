Duffy Kruspodin, LLP Names Tracy Kapteyn as Chief Growth Officer

New role supports firm-wide growth, innovation, and strategic alignment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Kapteyn as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), with responsibility for leading the firm’s continued growth strategy and aligning key initiatives across marketing, client experience, service innovation, and strategic planning.

Since joining the firm as a fractional growth and marketing leader, Tracy has played a critical role in accelerating progress across several high-impact initiatives. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the firm’s Client Advisory Services (CAS 2.0), launching new service lines, and shaping the firm-wide strategic planning process to support scalable growth. She also transformed marketing with a digital-first, AI-enhanced approach, building a foundation for future-ready growth.

In this expanded role, Tracy will continue to work closely with firm leaders to drive coordinated growth strategies, develop market-driven services, and support deeper alignment across business units. She will also continue to serve as Chief Marketing Officer, with responsibility for brand strategy, go-to-market planning, and team development.

“I’m honored to step into this expanded role and grateful for the trust the firm has placed in me,” said Kapteyn. “We’ve built strong momentum, and I’m excited to keep that going - working closely with our leadership team and professionals across the firm to align our vision, deepen client relationships, and pursue meaningful, measurable growth.”

Tracy brings more than 25 years of experience in business strategy, marketing, and innovation leadership with a proven track record of helping firms modernize, scale, and differentiate in evolving markets. Her expertise spans professional services, technology, and advisory, with a focus on building infrastructure that supports both immediate wins and long-term value.

“Tracy’s contributions over the past year have made a meaningful impact, and this next step reinforces our continued investment in growth and innovation,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at Duffy Kruspodin, LLP. “We’re excited to have her in this role and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Tracy’s appointment reflects the firm’s broader commitment to proactive growth, leadership alignment, and delivering expanded value to clients across industries.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is a trusted CPA and advisory firm serving Southern California with offices in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, and Irvine. We provide comprehensive financial services, including tax compliance and planning, audit and assurance, accounting, and advisory consulting, delivering strategic guidance to help clients navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their goals.

With proven expertise across industries such as arts and entertainment, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, and international tax, we deliver solutions tailored to meet your unique needs. Through DK Wealth Management LLC, we also offer comprehensive wealth management services designed to help clients secure their financial future with confidence.

For more information, visit dk.cpa or reach out to us at marketing@dk.cpa.

