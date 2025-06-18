Rebuilding, Not Breaking: Florida Attorney Marks Rebuild Your Life Month with a Kinder Approach to Divorce

Pam Masters Collaborative Divorce Attorney

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is Rebuild Your Life Month—a time to recognize the strength it takes to start over and the choices we make when we're ready to move forward. For Florida-based family law attorney and mediator Pam Masters, that message hits home. After all, helping people restructure, not “destructure”, their lives after divorce is her life's work.

“Rebuilding your life after divorce isn’t just possible—it’s the point,” says Masters, founder of the Collaborative Divorce Center. “But the traditional court-based divorce process often makes that harder, not easier.”

This June, Masters is shining a light on Consensus Divorce, a thoughtful and family-focused process she created to make divorce more constructive, less costly, and easier on everyone involved. As she sees it, the current legal system often fuels conflict, pushing couples into battle instead of helping them move forward.

“Divorce doesn’t have to be a courtroom drama,” she says. “It can be a shared decision to take a new path—respectfully, and with support.”

A Smarter Way to Separate

Consensus Divorce combines legal guidance, mental health expertise, and financial planning in a cooperative setting that avoids the courtroom altogether. It’s a modern evolution of traditional collaborative divorce—more affordable, more streamlined, and more focused on helping families transition, not tear apart.

The process allows couples to resolve issues privately, with dignity and transparency. Instead of positioning spouses as adversaries, it treats them as co-architects of their family’s future. And for families with children, that future matters more than ever.

“Your kids are watching everything,” says Masters. “They don’t need to see their parents fight to the bitter end. They need to see adults modeling healthy conflict resolution and making choices from a place of stability, not fear or revenge.”

Rebuild Your Life—Without Burning It Down

Rebuild Your Life Month isn’t just about reinvention. It’s about intentional, empowered change—especially during life’s most difficult chapters. Masters sees divorce as one of those crossroads where people can choose either destruction or growth.

“There’s a reason it’s called Rebuild Your Life Month,” she says. “That doesn’t happen when you burn everything down. It happens when you make deliberate, informed decisions that preserve your peace, your finances, and your kids’ well-being.”

As a member of the Access and Leadership Committees of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals, Masters is part of a statewide movement to make healthier divorce options more widely available, especially to families who can’t afford drawn-out litigation.

Support for Families—and the Professionals Who Serve Them

The ripple effect of Consensus Divorce goes far beyond the separating couple. It extends to children, extended families, and even the professionals who guide families through transitions.

“Burnout is real in the legal field,” Masters notes. “But when you practice in a way that helps people heal, instead of fight—it’s a game-changer for everyone.”

To help families decide if they’re ready for this kind of process, Masters offers a free Divorce Readiness Quiz that walks individuals through their emotional and logistical preparedness for divorce.

She also shares practical tips, heartfelt advice, and reflections on family transitions through her blog. One post that aligns with Rebuild Your Life Month is "Stuck in the Middle", which explores how mindset and process impact long-term outcomes.

A Better Divorce is Possible

Masters isn’t trying to glamorize divorce—she’s trying to humanize it. Her message this month is simple but powerful: divorce is a major life transition, but it doesn’t have to define—or destroy—you.

“You can move forward with clarity, not chaos,” she says. “And when you do, you’re not just rebuilding your life—you’re reclaiming it.”

To learn more about Consensus Divorce or schedule a consultation, visit www.masterscdc.com.

About Pam Masters

Pam Masters is a collaborative family law attorney, mediator, and founder of the Collaborative Divorce Center in Melbourne, Florida. She is the creator of Consensus Divorce, an innovative model that blends the best of mediation and collaborative law into a more accessible and affordable process. Pam serves on the Access and Leadership Committees of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals and has dedicated her career to changing how people experience

