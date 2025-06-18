Six Scientific Advances Made Possible by Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry

These achievements represent just a fraction of the contributions made possible by Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry. For nearly twenty years, the Foundry has played a pivotal role in advancing science at the nanoscale. By equipping researchers with state-of-the-art tools and deep expertise, it has enabled breakthroughs that ripple across all disciplines—from medicine and computing to energy and manufacturing. The Foundry’s impact highlights the power of investing in fundamental scientific infrastructure to drive innovation and address global challenges.

###

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to groundbreaking research focused on discovery science and solutions for abundant and reliable energy supplies. The lab’s expertise spans materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing. Researchers from around the world rely on the lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 16 Nobel Prizes. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.