Faith-Based Book Transformation at Any Age™ Launches Alongside ALS-Focused Mark Kopp Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nova Kopp, Ph.D., author, speaker, and transformation coach, proudly announces the release of her new book and journal, Transformation at Any Age™: A Life-Changing Journal Empowering People to Heal, Grow, and Thrive. At the same time, she is launching the Mark Kopp Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting caregivers, widows, and individuals affected by ALS and other life-limiting illnesses.Transformation at Any Age™, retailing for $17.99, is available now on Amazon and available for pre-order at Barnes & Noble, with the hardcover edition releasing June 24, 2025. This interactive book and journal offers a powerful blueprint for personal transformation across five essential areas: spiritual, emotional, mental, physical, and financial. Rooted in Scripture and real-life experiences, each chapter includes biblical verses, SMART goal-setting tools, and guided journaling prompts to help readers reflect, grow, and live with purpose.“My goal is to help people live with intentionality and move from survival to transformation,” says Dr. Kopp. “This book reflects the exact framework I use in coaching. Whether you’re 18 or 80, it helps you heal, grow, and move forward with God as your North Star.”The release of the book coincides with the founding of the Mark Kopp Foundation, created in honor of Dr. Kopp’s husband, Mark, who is courageously battling ALS. The foundation’s mission is to ease the emotional and financial burdens of families navigating serious illness. Proceeds from book sales, fundraising events, and speaking engagements will go toward caregiving support, essential medical equipment, and direct family assistance.“I’ve seen how illnesses like ALS impact families—not just physically, but emotionally and financially,” Dr. Kopp shares. “Mark’s strength inspires me daily. This foundation exists to make sure no one walks this road alone.”Dr. Kopp brings decades of experience in training, leadership, sales, and operations in the technology sector, alongside a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership. Her work is grounded in faith, strategy, and transformation. Through both the book and the foundation, she aims to empower others to navigate change with strength and purpose.She is available for interviews to discuss the book, the foundation, and her journey as a caregiver, coach, and woman of faith. High-resolution images of the book and author are available upon request.To learn more, donate to the Mark Kopp Foundation, or schedule an interview with Dr. Nova Kopp, please contact:📩 NovaOdetteKopp@gmail.com📞 678-646-4683About Dr. Nova Kopp, Ph.D.Dr. Nova Kopp is an author, speaker, and transformation coach with a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership. She has extensive experience in leadership development, training, and operations in the technology sector. Her mission is to help individuals live purpose-filled lives through faith, practical strategies, and lasting transformation.About the Mark Kopp FoundationFounded in 2025, the Mark Kopp Foundation offers compassionate support to caregivers, widows, and families impacted by ALS and other terminal illnesses. The foundation provides equipment, caregiver resources, and financial assistance to ensure no one faces illness alone.

