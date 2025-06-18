“Hope on the Horizon”: ODHS directors tour Resilience Hubs on North Oregon Coast

Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Director Fariborz Pakseresht, Deputy Director Liesl Wendt, and Oregon Eligibility Partnership Director Nate Singer, toured three sets of emergency preparedness equipment on the North Oregon Coast — Oceanside, Cape Meares and Seaside — to witness firsthand how communities are transforming emergency preparedness into a beacon of hope.



This equipment is called a typed package and includes supplies like food, sanitation, generators and radios. Supported by ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management’s (OREM) $10 million Resilience Hubs and Networks Grant, the packages are pivotal in empowering local communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. The grant, established through House Bill 3409 passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2023, allocated funds to develop resilience hubs and networks throughout the state.



“Visiting these communities today reinforces the profound impact of local resilience,” said Fariborz Pakseresht, ODHS Director. “Each hub is a testament to the strength and unity of Oregonians, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and solidarity.”



The tour included stops in Oceanside, Cape Meares and Seaside. The grant recipients are the Oceanside Protection Society, Cape Meares Community Association and the Seaside School District.



“These hubs are more than just physical spaces; they are lifelines,” said Ed Flick, Director of the Office of Resilience and Emergency Management. “They embody the spirit of Oregonians coming together to build a future where resilience is a shared responsibility and a collective achievement. We know coastal communities are likely to be cut off from the rest of the state during the Cascadia earthquake. Emergency services will be overwhelmed, and help may not arrive for days. In those critical early hours, neighbors will be the first line of support. These supplies enable communities to act as their own first responders, saving lives and sustaining hope until help arrives.”



The Resilience Hubs and Networks Grant program has funded 87 organizations across Oregon, providing essential resources and support to communities, especially those disproportionately impacted by emergencies. The program aims to strengthen communities by creating spaces where people can come together daily to share resources, support one another, and find assistance during emergencies.



As Oregon continues to face various challenges, the commitment to building resilient communities remains steadfast. The efforts in Oceanside, Cape Meares and Seaside exemplify the hope and determination that define the state’s approach to emergency preparedness.



If passed, House Bill 3170, currently being debated by the Oregon Legislature, would provide $10 million for a second round of grants.



For more information on the Resilience Hubs and Networks Grant program, visit ODHS Resilience Hubs and Networks Grants.



