'DESIGNED BY PREETI' SPOTLIGHTS WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT AT THE 28TH DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL

Poster Art "Designed By Preeti" a film by Gayatri Bajpal Actress & Co-writer Rashmi Rustagi

"When The Old Life No Longer Fits"

Designed by Preeti” is more than a movie; it’s a movement. It’s a reminder of the power women hold within and the necessity of standing up to systems that seek to diminish us.” — Actress & Co-writer Rashmi Rustagi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s voices are front and center in the powerful new film, Designed by Preeti, which was officially selected for the 28th Dances with Films Festival. The film delivers a raw, heartfelt exploration of societal structures that silence women, not just in India but around the world.

Filmed in the San Francisco Bay Area, “Designed by Preeti” transcends the boundaries of a traditional love story. It boldly addresses critical issues such as domestic abuse, mental health, and the challenges of interracial relationships within the Indo-American community. Drawing inspiration from real-life stories of resilience, this film sheds light on the strength it takes to reclaim one’s voice and redefine one’s life.

“Designed by Preeti” follows a courageous woman who escapes an abusive marriage, builds a successful career as a fashion designer, and unexpectedly finds love, challenging societal norms and breaking free from cultural constraints. The story also explores immigrant journeys, shedding light on the resilience required to forge a new life across cultural boundaries.

This inspiring film features a diverse ensemble cast, predominantly over the age of 50, including Sikh, Punjabi, Tamil, and Black actors, highlighting the richness of multicultural narratives. It is written, produced, and directed by talented women of color, emphasizing authentic storytelling. The soundtrack is equally compelling, featuring an original song performed by a female vocalist and five original songs composed by a California-based lyricist, performed by renowned Bollywood singers.

Creative Team:

Director: Gayatri Bajpai

Writers: Rashmi Rustagi, Wendy Moulton-Tate, Yashna Malhotra

Producers: Priyanka Paranjape, Arati Misro, Tanya Momi

Cinematographer: Lokesh Babu Akula

Editors: Brian Feeney, Alex Zajicek

Starring: Rashmi Rustagi, Anna Khaja, Jay Charan, Ranjita Chakravarty

Rashmi Rustagi, the lead actress and co-writer, shared her thoughts on the film’s mission: “Designed by Preeti” is more than a movie; it’s a movement. It’s a reminder of the power women hold within and the necessity of standing up to systems that seek to diminish us. I’m proud to bring Preeti’s journey to life and to contribute to a narrative that inspires change.”

Screening Details:

Date: June 26th, 2025

Time: 7:15 PM

Venue: TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood

This powerful, thought-provoking film is a call to action for gender equality and cultural transformation. Don’t miss the chance to witness “Designed by Preeti” at the Dances with Films Festival, where it promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences committed to justice and social change.

For more information, please visit www.DesignedbyPreetimovie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.