Barcelona Technology School and SNATIKA Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Global Doctorate Programs

SNATIKA and BTS launch 100% online, invitation-only doctorate programs for senior professionals across AI, Cybersecurity, Education & Business.

This partnership empowers global professionals to pursue meaningful doctoral research without compromising their careers.” — Sunil Janardhan

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona Technology School (BTS) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SNATIKA, a global leader in flexible, assignment-based higher education, to deliver a portfolio of world-class Doctorate programs. This alliance marks a significant milestone in BTS’s mission to expand access to high-quality, globally recognized doctoral education for experienced professionals and senior leaders worldwide.

Through this collaboration, a range of prestigious doctorate programs will be offered, including the Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence (D.AI), Doctorate in Cyber Security (D.CySec), Doctorate in Education (Ed.D), and the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with specialisations in Strategic Management, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Tourism & Hospitality Management.

The partnership integrates BTS’s academic excellence and leadership in digital innovation with SNATIKA’s proven model of fully online, 100% assignment-based program delivery, offering learners a rigorous, flexible, and industry-relevant academic experience without the requirement for traditional examinations or on-campus attendance.

Barcelona Technology School, recognized globally for fostering digital leadership, continues to redefine education by merging academic excellence with real-world relevance. This collaboration reinforces BTS’s commitment to empowering senior professionals to drive transformation, innovation, and strategic leadership across industries.

SNATIKA’s reputation for delivering formal, flexible, assignment-driven degree programs perfectly complements BTS’s academic model, ensuring that learners achieve not only academic success but also practical leadership skills essential for navigating a rapidly evolving global economy.

Looking ahead, this partnership will play a critical role in nurturing the next generation of transformative leaders equipped with the expertise to lead digital disruption, innovation strategy, and organizational excellence on a global stage.

📌 For More Information and invitation:

🌐 SNATIKA Doctorate Programs: https://snatika.com/program-category/doctorate

✉️ Email: doctorate@snatika.com

📱 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/919324663250

🌐 Barcelona Technology School – SNATIKA Partnership: https://barcelonatechnologyschool.com/partners/snatika/

✉️ BTS Admissions: admissions@barcelonatechnologyschool.com

These doctorate programs are offered on an invitation-only basis, ensuring that each cohort is composed of accomplished professionals, thought leaders, and innovators ready to make a global impact through research and strategic leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.