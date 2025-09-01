Brian T. Metzger Earns Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) Designation from The American College of Financial Services
We’re not just here to plan policies. We’re here to help clients preserve what they’ve built, prepare for what they can’t predict, and protect the people they love.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that Brian T. Metzger, President of Business Development, has earned the prestigious Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) designation from The American College of Financial Services. This milestone reflects Brian’s continued commitment to technical excellence and client-first planning in service of the complex needs of Crown clients nationwide.
— Brian T. Metzger
The CLU® is one of the most respected designations in the insurance and financial services industry, focused on life insurance, estate planning, annuities, and risk management. Earning the CLU® means that Brian has completed rigorous coursework and testing to deliver highly informed, ethically grounded advice to individuals, families, and business owners.
“This designation represents more than additional education—it’s a deeper responsibility,” said Brian. “We’re not just here to plan policies. We’re here to help clients preserve what they’ve built, prepare for what they can’t predict, and protect the people they love.”
Brian’s achievement also reflects the ethos of Crown Align™, the firm’s flagship concierge private office service. Through Crown Align™, the Crown team proactively guides families and business leaders through real-world challenges—coordinating with attorneys, accountants, and advisors to deliver high-stakes solutions with clarity, precision, and care.
About Brian T. Metzger
Brian T. Metzger is President of Business Development at Crown Wealth Strategies. With over 15 years of experience and a proven track record in executive leadership, he leads strategic growth, advisor development, and client service innovation through Crown Align™. A former Partner with New York Life’s El Paso General Office and a five-time Partner of the Year, Brian holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, 63, and 66 licenses, as well as Life and Health Insurance licenses. He is a longtime MDRT member since 2012. Metzger has earned Top of the Table status with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2025—following Court of the Table recognition in 2024 . The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
He lives in El Paso, Texas with his wife Lizzie Dipp Metzger and their three children. He is an avid cyclist and runner and passionate about showing up when it matters most.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive, concierge-style wealth advisory firm based in El Paso, TX. Through its flagship Crown Align™ platform, the firm delivers fully integrated investment, insurance, estate, and business planning services to high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals across the U.S. Crown is independently owned and committed to values-first planning, proactive execution, and lifelong relationships. Learn more at www.crownws.com
