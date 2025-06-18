Attorney General Hilgers' Statement on Tennessee’s Supreme Court Victory in United States v. Skrmetti

“Today, the United States Supreme Court vindicated the right of states to protect children from harmful and experimental gender-transition procedures. At ages when children cannot legally drink alcohol or get a tattoo without parental consent, radical gender ideology has pressured them into unnecessary medical procedures that cause irreversible damage and infertility. Two years ago, the Nebraska Legislature and Governor Pillen wisely restricted these procedures by passing and signing into law the Let Them Grow Act. The Court’s well-reasoned decision leaves no doubt that Nebraska can continue to protect its children. I am grateful for Tennessee’s work in obtaining this victory for children in Tennessee, Nebraska, and across our Nation,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

