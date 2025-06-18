DMV News You Can Use for June 2025

-In recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Thursday, June 19. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, June 20. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

-We are aware of a system error between May 29, 2025 through June 3, 2025 in which Registration Renewal Notices were sent to customers reflecting incorrect registration fees. The error has been fixed and impacted customers will be sent amended notices. Customers that use our online service and mobile app will see the correct registration fee displayed. We apologize for the inconvenience.

-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.