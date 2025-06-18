Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,992 in the last 365 days.

DMV News You Can Use for June 2025

-In recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Thursday, June 19. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, June 20. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

 

-We are aware of a system error between May 29, 2025 through June 3, 2025 in which Registration Renewal Notices were sent to customers reflecting incorrect registration fees. The error has been fixed and impacted customers will be sent amended notices. Customers that use our online service and mobile app will see the correct registration fee displayed. We apologize for the inconvenience.

 

-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DMV News You Can Use for June 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more