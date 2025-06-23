Stanton Optical Expands to Open First Store in Joplin, MO 

Stanton Optical Joplin Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Joplin Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Health Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

For 18 years, Stanton Optical has been committed to making eye care easy and affordable for everyone, especially in these challenging economic times.” — Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEO

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Joplin, MO on June 16th. This new addition at 320 S Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO 64801 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're thrilled to introduce Stanton Optical to the Joplin community, providing accessible and budget-friendly eye care options for the whole family. For 18 years, Stanton Optical has been committed to making eye care easy and affordable for everyone, especially in these challenging economic times. By working directly with manufacturers and partnering with Physicians Eyecare Group, we ensure our customers receive the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses without sacrificing quality. Recognizing that not all our customers have vision insurance, we strive to provide options that fit every budget.”, said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.You can book your visit or walk in for a same-day comprehensive eye exam; plus, thanks to our on-site labs, you can get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Offering convenient over-the-counter dry eye and conventional eye care solutions, Stanton Optical is also easy on your budget, accepting vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and has partnered with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through patented telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses for $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam*.This new location is less than 2 miles from Missouri Southern State University and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (417) 243-0109.About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com.

Press conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.