Anritsu Introduces EcoSyn™ Lite MG36021A Microwave Synthesizer Module

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anritsu expands its signal generator product line with the introduction of the EcoSyn Lite Microwave Synthesizer Module that delivers outstanding phase noise, ultra-fast switching speed and compact size. EcoSyn Lite compliments Anritsu’s high performance Rubidium bench top signal generators to address a wide range of signal generator applications.

EcoSyn Lite covers 10 MHz to 20 GHz frequency range and delivers +18 dBm output power. Housed in a portable, compact 4 inch x 4 inch x 0.8 inch form factor ideal for use in space constrained applications which require instrumentation grade CW signal source.

Instrument Class Phase Noise in Module Form Factor

EcoSyn Lite features best in class phase noise performance of -126 dBc/Hz (typical) at 10 GHz and 10 kHz offset, that compares favorably with some of the bench top signal generators in the market today. With its robust output power of up to +18 dBm it is ideal as LO for up/down converters in RF/Microwave transceivers. These transceivers increasingly use complex and high order modulation signals which require LOs with low phase noise for up/down conversion. EcoSyn Lite’s superior non-harmonic spurious of -60 dBc delivers very low jitter and can be used as a clock source for Gbit ADC/DAC testing and in high-speed optical systems.

Ultra-fast Frequency Switching Speed

EcoSyn Lite has ultra-fast frequency switching time of less than 50 µs in Triggered list mode. In ATE (Automatic Test Equipment) application, fast frequency switching speed saves testing time. Shorter test times translate to higher test throughput thus achieving less test cost. Ultra-fast switching time and small form factor makes EcoSyn Lite ideal in ATE rack applications.

Switching speed can also be critical in radar cross section (RCS) measurements necessary to establish radar signatures for known targets, such as aircraft, ships, and missiles. These signatures are created through measurements at thousands of frequencies. Because of the total numbers of measurements that must be made, EcoSyn’s ultra fast switching time can save considerable measurement time. Testing an antenna also requires large amounts of data at multiple frequencies. EcoSyn Lite’s ultra-fast switching speed can save a lot of testing time.

Efficient, compact and Easy to Automate

EcoSyn Lite synthesizer modules are housed in portable, compact 4 in x 4 in x 0.8 in form factor which enables them to be used in space constrained applications which require instrumentation grade CW signal source. It supports USB and SPI interfaces for remote control and is powered using a +12 VDC source.

EcoSyn Lite supports standard SCPI and QuickSyn native commands which make developing scripts to remotely control and automate very easy and user friendly.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.



EcoSyn Lite MG36021A Microwave Synthesizer Module

