Oregon Emergency Coordination Center Activates to Level 3 for Wildfire Response

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3 – Regional Response as of 8:00 a.m. on June 17, 2025, in response to increasing wildfire activity across the state.

Several active wildfires—including the Rowena Fire in Wasco County, the Alder Springs Fire in Jefferson County, and the Ferry Fire in Grant County—have prompted coordinated response efforts to support impacted communities and local emergency management agencies.

“Wildfire season is here, and these fires are a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can change,” said Curtis Peetz, ECC Manager. “By activating to Level 3, we are proactively engaged with our tribal, local, state, and federal partners to coordinate resources and information to help protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure.”

The ECC is activated between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is staffed with representatives from key state agencies to ensure streamlined communication and resource support.

OEM encourages all Oregonians to prepare for wildfires:

For more information about how OEM supports wildfire preparedness and response, visit wildfire.oregon.gov

