UK and US Celebrate Enduring 'Special Relationship' with Rededication of Washington Statue in London’s Trafalgar Square

Rededication of George Washington Statue, Trafalgar Square, 18 June 2025

In a celebration of enduring friendship and shared ideals the UK and the USA have united to rededicate the George Washington Statue in Trafalgar Square, London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a celebration of enduring friendship and shared ideals, the United Kingdom and the United States of America have united to rededicate the George Washington Statue in Trafalgar Square, London.Led by the Friends of the Washington Statue (FWS), with the support of the Governor and First Lady of Virginia, the restoration marks more than two centuries of partnership, common sacrifice, and mutual respect between the two nations.Originally gifted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1914 to commemorate the Centennial of the Treaty of Ghent, the statue was finally unveiled in 1921 after World War I, symbolizing a friendship strengthened through shared history.Today, this renewed tribute reaffirms the lasting significance of the "Special Relationship" — a bond rooted in the ideals of liberty, self-government, and the rule of law. As George Washington wrote, "Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth," a sentiment that continues to inspire both nations.”Senior dignitaries including Lord Peter Mandelson, British Ambassador to the United States of America, Warren Stephens, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and the Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, participated in rededication ceremonies at the National Gallery and Trafalgar Square on June 18, 2025.Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia said:“George Washington, the Father of our Country, is a pioneering figure not just in American history, but in the story of democracy itself. His leadership and integrity continue to inspire across borders and generations.Rededicating the gift of the George Washington statue from the Commonwealth of Virginia to the United Kingdom is a powerful reminder of the deep relationship between our two great nations. The statue represents the special relationship between the UK and the US and underscores the long history of cooperation, mutual respect, and shared values and ideas.”Suzanne Youngkin, Honorary Chair of the Friends of the Washington Statue said:“The Washington Statue has held deep significance across several eras. From its commissioning in 1784, to 1921 when a bronze replica cast from the original marble statue was placed in London to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and Great Britain, it is a living monument to shared ideals and a lasting alliance. A gift from the Commonwealth of Virginia, the statue symbolizes history and hope.”Warren A. Stephens, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom said:"As George Washington reminds us, the Special Relationship was birthed in conflict but it quickly became a beacon of light and peace. And today – as we work to promote peace around the world, to secure free speech and free trade within and between our nations – I truly believe we have no better ally than the United Kingdom. President Washington was ahead of his time in forging those ties between our nations. It’s in that same spirit of friendship and freedom that we rededicate this statue together today."Lord Peter Mandelson, UK Ambassador to the US said:"I’m not usually one to celebrate British Army defectors. For Washington we must make an exception. George Washington's statue in the heart of London is a lasting tribute to the great rebel Commander and first President of the United States, who profoundly shaped the DNA of America. Not just what he achieved but how he did it - with honour, courage and vision. As we anticipate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, there is much to celebrate in how our nations evolved to forge the one of greatest alliances in history."Stephen Doughty, Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories said:“George Washington helped lay the foundations for the ties connecting the UK and US in friendship today. His statue and its position in the heart of London epitomise the bond that our two great nations share. It recognises not the differences that we once felt and that led to conflict between us, but the commonalities that bring us together and have strengthened over almost 250 years. I am delighted to see it restored as a celebration of the Special Relationship.”The internationally acclaimed architects Foster + Partners, who led the celebrated 2003 master plan for Trafalgar Square, oversaw the restoration. Their sensitive redesign of the plinth preserves the historical spirit of the statue while enriching its message with new inscriptions drawn from the speech by British Foreign Secretary Earl Curzon at the original 1921 unveiling.In that address, Lord Curzon said: "Why do we as Englishmen gladly welcome the statue of Washington? It is because he was a great Englishman, one of the greatest Englishmen who ever lived... Though he fought us and vanquished us, he was fighting for ideals and principles as sacred to us as to the American people."The rededicated plinth also houses a new time capsule – also designed by Foster + Partners — that is set to be reopened on July 4, 2276, the 500th anniversary of American independence. It contains proclamations from the Governor of Virginia and His Majesty’s Government, Mount Vernon soil, a donor roll, and winning student essays from Virginia’s "Expressions of Freedom" competition.The project was funded entirely through private donations and includes a perpetual endowment to ensure regular maintenance and ceremonial observances at the statue on key dates such as Memorial Day, Remembrance Day, and Independence Day.For further information, please visit: www.washingtonstatue.org \\Links:Website: www.washingtonstatue.org Media Contacts:Apella AdvisorsArne Wysny: +44 7818 497 469Elizabeth Mobed: +44 7805 244 913Email: FWS@apellaadvisors.com

