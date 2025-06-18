Strengthening Our Workforce: Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $180,000 to Help Students Learn Manufacturing and Fabrication Skills in Allegheny County

The new Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will help the Quaker Valley School District create a modern manufacturing and fabrication lab for students to gain hands-on experience and be better prepared to enter the workforce. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget proposal doubles down on his commitment to increasing skilled workers and closing workforce gaps across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced a $184,012 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant to the Quaker Valley School District in Allegheny County to create a new manufacturing and fabrication lab and develop courses that will enhance students’ work readiness and job placement while also strengthening the region’s manufacturing industry.

The Quaker Valley School District will use the MTTC grant to purchase a laser engraver, hand tools, and measurement equipment that will allow students to gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools. Classroom instruction will also be paired with field experiences to support underserved students who are not pursuing four-year degrees.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to developing a strong workforce to support our manufacturing industry through career training. The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal places a special emphasis on investing in the future of our workforce.

“There are many paths to success, and the Shapiro Administration respects and invests in all of them,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “We’ve been focused on expanding our workforce since day one, and our Commonwealth now invests 50 percent more in workforce development than the day the Governor took office. We will continue to invest in the future of our workforce and help meet the needs of businesses across Pennsylvania through programs like Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career.”

Located just minutes from Leetsdale Industrial Park, Quaker Valley School District will partner with local manufacturing companies to provide pre-apprenticeship and job shadowing opportunities ― equipping students with modern skills.

“This grant allows us to expand or curriculum to include hands-on, workforce readiness, and pre-apprenticeship opportunities,” said Dr. Tammy A. Andreyko, Quaker Valley Superintendent of Schools. “By partnering with local industry, we are preparing students for the future through authentic experiences. I salute our staff for seeking funding solutions that are focused on preparing students for life after graduation, whether they pursue a career immediately or choose to pursue education through a technical program or college.”

The MTTC program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturingemployment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget calls for new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

The budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

