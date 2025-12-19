Shapiro Administration Announces New Main Street Designation in Central Pennsylvania, Highlights Continued Investments in Downtowns and Main Streets Across the Commonwealth

This new Main Street designation for Gettysburg, which encompasses the Historic District and Historic District Extensions, provides up to $225,000 in supportive grant funding. In his 2025-26 state budget, Governor Josh Shapiro secured $20 million to continue supporting and revitalizing our downtowns through the Main Street Matters program.

This designation will allow Main Street Gettysburg to apply for up to $225,000 in funding and free technical assistance to implement its approved five-year strategy. The strategy focuses on creating a welcoming, walkable, and accessible historic district; revitalizing historic tourism on Steinwehr Avenue; and strengthening the physical connections of the Olde Getty Place neighborhood within the Historic District.

Secretary Siger toured downtown Gettysburg and visited the following small businesses: Lark Gifts; Martin’s Family Shoes; Lucky Paw; Gettysburg Community Theater; and crEATe@48.

“This new designation for Main Street Gettysburg will provide important benefits for development and community improvements while preserving the downtown’s historic character,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro secured continued funding for Main Street Matters in his 2025-26 state budget because he understands that main streets are the economic engines that fuel local and regional growth. This Administration is committed to ensuring communities have the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

Main Street Matters is a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy to help revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies.

Main Street Gettysburg has had a leadership role in revitalizing Gettysburg’s historic district downtown for several decades, preserving its character while supporting economic development.

“Designation is both an investment in Gettysburg’s future and a commitment to protecting its history,” said Jill Sellers, President, Main Street Gettysburg. “It allows us to put our five-year strategy into action—improving walkability and accessibility, strengthening neighborhoods, and preserving our historic district. Together will ensure that Gettysburg remains vibrant and welcoming to residents, businesses, and visitors of today and for generations to come.”

Pennsylvania Downtown Center, a statewide nonprofit dedicated solely to the revitalization of the Commonwealth’s core communities, provides outreach, technical assistance, and educational services to assist communities in revitalizing central business districts and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

“As DCED’s nonprofit partner and statewide coordinator for Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center looks forward to assisting Jill Sellers, her board, and staff at Main Street Gettysburg with their commitment to this initiative,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “The Main Street Approach for community revitalization is an ideal way to support local business districts to encourage sustainable economic development to balance tourism and local quality of life so that the district retains its local history and heritage while being the best and most authentic version of itself.”

Main Street Matters received more than 229 applications requesting more than $68 million in the latest application round, underscoring the demand for more strategic investments in Main Streets across Pennsylvania.

The program’s competitive project grant amounts vary depending upon the application category. Funding can be used for community planning grants, façade grants, business improvement grants, district development grants and accessible housing grants.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $32.5 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 18,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Governor's 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania's main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration's efforts to support Pennsylvania's workers and businesses and spur the economy

