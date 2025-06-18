Puratos USA Recognized as a Top Employer for 2025

Our people make the difference. Proud to be recognized as a Top Employer, thanks to the passion and dedication of our incredible team.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puratos USA is proud to announce its official certification as a Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority recognizing excellence in people practices. This prestigious recognition places Puratos USA among a fast-growing group of Puratos countries—such as Belgium and Spain—that have earned this distinction in recent years, underscoring the company’s global commitment to exceptional employee experiences.The Top Employer certification is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of HR practices across six key domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Wellbeing, and Diversity & Inclusion. Puratos USA’s certification reflects its deep commitment to fostering a workplace culture where people thrive and purpose drives performance.“This recognition is a powerful validation of our vision in the USA, where becoming a ‘Destination Workplace’ is not just an aspiration—it’s a strategic imperative,” said Barry Thrutchley, Chief People Officer for Puratos USA. “We believe that to win in the marketplace, we must first win in the workplace. That means being just as intentional about creating an amazing employee experience as we are about delighting our customers.”The certification follows an extensive audit and benchmarking process, during which Puratos USA was lauded for its innovative HR strategy and alignment with global best practices. The company’s people-first approach is rooted in its belief that employee wellbeing, growth, and inclusion are essential to long-term success.Andrew Brimacombe, President of Puratos USA, added: “This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams across the country. Our people are the heart of our business, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to building a culture where everyone feels empowered to grow, contribute, and make a difference. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”As Puratos USA expands its impact across North America, this recognition strengthens its Puratos USA’s position as an employer of choice in the food industry—one that is committed to innovation, sustainability, and people-centric leadership. It also builds on the company’s broader commitment to employee wellbeing, exemplified by its “Calling for Caring” initiative, which was honored earlier this year by the American Bakers Association’s “Champions for a Better Tomorrow” Workplace Award.For more information about Puratos USA and ways to experience the Puratos Magic first-hand, check out their career opportunities by visiting www.puratos.us About PuratosPuratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.Press Contact

