Premier Homes Announces Parade of Homes, Premier Style: A Summer Showcase of Southern Indiana Living

CLARKSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Homes is thrilled to announce the launch of Parade of Homes, Premier Style, presented by First Savings Bank, a brand-new summer event happening July 18–20, 2025. This weekend-long showcase invites the public to tour a collection of beautifully crafted Premier homes throughout Southern Indiana—each one built with the superior craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and lasting value that define the Premier Homes name.As the title sponsor, First Savings Bank plays an integral role in bringing this exciting new tradition to life, helping us highlight the vibrant lifestyle and strong partnerships that make our communities thrive.This highly attended event will feature themed daily experiences designed to create memorable moments and provide valuable connections between attendees, sponsors, and the Premier team.Event Themes:Friday, July 18 – Premier Preview & Local FlavorKick off the weekend with an exclusive first look at our featured homes! Enjoy locally crafted food and drinks while meeting the team behind the build—your chance to connect with the people who bring Premier Homes to life.Saturday, July 19 – Street Eats & Sound On SiteA lively day filled with crowd-favorite food trucks, upbeat vibes, and a live radio broadcast—all set against the backdrop of beautiful Premier homes. It’s the perfect mix of home tours, local eats, and summertime energy.Sunday, July 20 – Shop, Stroll & WinWind down the weekend with a fun and relaxing day of pop-up shopping, community giveaways, and last-chance home tours. Discover unique local vendors and enter to win prizes as you explore the Premier lifestyle.Each day is uniquely curated to highlight not only the homes themselves but also the incredible local businesses and community partnerships that make this region a great place to live.“Premier Homes was founded over 25 years ago with the vision of building high-quality homes rooted in trust, value, and efficiency,” said Jeff Corbett, CEO of Premier Homes. “Parade of Homes, Premier Style is a reflection of that mission. We’re excited to launch this new tradition and welcome the community to experience what Premier living is all about.”Sponsorship opportunities are available now for businesses looking to connect with homebuyers, Realtors, and industry leaders throughout the region. With dedicated theme days, vendor exposure, and high visibility throughout the weekend, this is a one-of-a-kind chance to engage with a growing and active audience.Event Details:Parade of Homes, Premier Style – Presented by First Savings BankDates: July 18–20, 2025Visit www.premierhomesonline.com for full details, tour locations, and sponsorship information.

