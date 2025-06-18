Corelife Wellness, Oakville’s Pelvic Health Specialist, Announces New Emsculpt (Venus Ab Rehab) Discounts

The CoreLife Wellness team provides personalized, expert guidance during every client visit—ensuring each pelvic health journey begins with care, education, and clarity. Diastasis recti, a common postpartum condition, occurs when the abdominal muscles separate due to strain—CoreLife Wellness uses Venus Ab Rehab to help clients restore core strength and close the gap. CoreLife Wellness is proudly led by mother-daughter duo Brittney and Shawna, who bring compassion, clinical expertise, and innovation to every client’s pelvic and core health journey. CoreLife Wellness founders Shawna and Brenda, pioneers in modern pelvic floor therapy and core rehabilitation, leading the mission to transform women’s health care in Oakville and beyond. A CoreLife Wellness client receives a non-invasive Emsculpt (Venus Ab Rehab) treatment — a breakthrough therapy designed to restore core strength and support pelvic floor rehabilitation.

Oakville residents seeking to strengthen their core, reduce back pain, and support pelvic floor health can now take $500 off their Venus Ab Rehab package.

Our Venus Ab Rehab isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about restoring function, confidence, and health.” — Brittney, Director of Corelife Wellness.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corelife Wellness, a trusted leader in pelvic floor and core health in Oakville, today announced two exclusive promotions on its Venus Ab Rehab (BTL Emsculpt) treatment—a non‑invasive solution targeting diastasis recti (abdominal separation) and weakened core muscles.

🔹 $500 Off Venus Ab Rehab Therapy (15%+ Discount)

Oakville clients seeking to strengthen their core, reduce back pain, and support pelvic floor health can now take advantage of $500 off their Venus Ab Rehab package. This cutting-edge, FDA and Health Canada-approved electromagnetic therapy is designed to restore abdominal muscle function and core stability.

🔹 Couples Package: $1,500 Each (50% Savings)

Corelife Wellness also introduces a Couples Package, enabling two clients to receive simultaneous Emsculpt sessions for $1,500 each (regular price $3,000 each). This 50% discount promotes shared wellness goals—ideal for partners or friends focusing on postpartum recovery, core rehabilitation, or mutual support on their health journeys.

“These special offers make it more accessible for individuals and couples in Oakville to address core concerns like diastasis recti and improve wellness together.”

Why Venus Ab Rehab Matters for Pelvic Health

The Venus Ab Rehab treatment goes beyond cosmetic benefits—it actively supports deep core muscle function, which is essential in overall health and prevents a variery of pelvic health concerns. Your core muscles run from your abdominal wall, all the way to your pelvic floor, so making sure these muscles are connected and working together is critical. . Coupled with pelvic floor physiotherapy and the Emsella “Libby” chair, Corelife delivers comprehensive, non‑surgical pelvic care.

Excellence in Pelvic & Core Care: Awarded and Local

Located at 3075 Hospital Gate in Oakville, Corelife Wellness is the go-to destination for evidence-backed pelvic health treatments. Combining specialist care, advanced electromagnetic technologies, and personalized support, they’ve built a reputation for delivering real results in a warm, discreet setting. Their focus on pelvic floor issues like bladder leaks and diastasis recti has made them a trusted provider in Ontario’s healthcare community.

About the Discount

These Venus Ab Rehab promotions are available now for first-time Corelife clients in Oakville. Appointments can be booked by visiting corelifewellness.janeapp.com. Corelife’s friendly team will help determine if Emsculpt treatment is a good fit for your pelvic and core wellness needs or recommend the best treatment options based on your unique situation after an initial consultation and assessment.

Briana shares her story of pregnancy & poor pelvic/core health. With Corelife Pelvic Therapy & Ab Rehab, symptoms are gone & Briana feels like herself again!

